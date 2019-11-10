Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Trent Barry Hoover, 46, of Salisbury, NC, passed away on Monday, November 4 2019. Born on February 8, 1973 in Rowan County, Trent was the son of Jack and the late Jenny Walton Hoover. Trent was educated in the Rowan-Salisbury School System and graduated from North Rowan High School. Trent worked in the construction business and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman and loved playing on High Rock Lake. Trent was always the life of the party, always having an uncanny way of putting a smile on your face. Trent was preceded in death by his mother, Jenny Walton Hoover and Paternal and Maternal Grandparents. Those left to cherish the fond memories of Trent in addition to his father, Jack Hoover (Teresa Norman) of Salisbury, NC, are his children Kendall and Caroline Hoover of Salisbury, NC, a sister Natasha Flora (Richard) and their children Kendrick and Colton of Salisbury, NC, several Aunts and Uncles and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation and Service: The family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate Trent's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100 Fayetteville, NC 28304 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hoover family. Online condolences may be made at

Trent Barry Hoover, 46, of Salisbury, NC, passed away on Monday, November 4 2019. Born on February 8, 1973 in Rowan County, Trent was the son of Jack and the late Jenny Walton Hoover. Trent was educated in the Rowan-Salisbury School System and graduated from North Rowan High School. Trent worked in the construction business and was an avid deer hunter and fisherman and loved playing on High Rock Lake. Trent was always the life of the party, always having an uncanny way of putting a smile on your face. Trent was preceded in death by his mother, Jenny Walton Hoover and Paternal and Maternal Grandparents. Those left to cherish the fond memories of Trent in addition to his father, Jack Hoover (Teresa Norman) of Salisbury, NC, are his children Kendall and Caroline Hoover of Salisbury, NC, a sister Natasha Flora (Richard) and their children Kendrick and Colton of Salisbury, NC, several Aunts and Uncles and a host of cousins and friends. Visitation and Service: The family will hold a private ceremony to celebrate Trent's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100 Fayetteville, NC 28304 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hoover family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.