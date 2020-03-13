Treva Jacquline Waller, 66, of Salisbury, NC passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 due to an automobile accident. Treva was born on October 29, 1953 in Salisbury, NC to the late Jacqueline Link Shuffler and Thomas Eugene Waller. She attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College and worked as a sales associate at Walmart. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Kelly Waller. Surviving is her daughter, Bari Nicole Mangum and husband Brian of Mint Hill, NC; brother, Dale Waller and wife Barbara of Woodleaf, NC; sisters, Janice Rinehardt and husband Dennis, Wanda Williams and husband Ted, and Windy Humphrey and husband Kevin all of Salisbury, NC; 3 grandchildren: Tyler Ervin, Nicholas Mangum and Josie Mangum all of Mint Hill, NC; nephew, George Spry, Jr of Salisbury, NC and niece, Elizabeth Spry of Mint Hill, NC. There will be gathering of family and friends Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1-3 PM at Summersett Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to The COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134 or Family Crisis Council, PO Box 50, Spencer, NC 28159. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Waller family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 13, 2020