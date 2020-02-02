|
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Trevor George Williams, MD, 95, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Novant Health Medical Center in Salisbury. Dr. Williams was born in Stirling, New Jersey, on April 9, 1924 to Rev. George Owen Williams and Edith Kiss Williams, who were English immigrants. Dr. Williams attended a two-room school through the early grades and later finished high school in Flemington, NJ. He attended Maryville College in Maryville, TN, for 2 years before enlisting in the Navy College Training Program at Carson Newman College in Morristown, TN. Through that program, he entered the University of Georgia School of Medicine, in Augusta, GA. After his second year, he married Miss Jean Messer. Following graduation, he enrolled in an internship at Jersey City Medical Center, New Jersey. After one year, he was activated in Navy training as a photo fluoroscopic officer for tuberculosis elimination in Navy personnel. He also served in the Dispensary for Navy personnel and civilian family members. After discharge from the Navy, he went to Park View Hospital in Rocky Mount, NC, to complete his medical training in a surgical residency and obtained his license to practice in North Carolina. With the help of his father-in-law, he bought a medical practice in Forest City, NC. After the Korean Armistice, there was an active recall of physicians, and Dr. Williams reported to duty and trained as a Naval flight officer. He was attached to a Marine unit and stationed on the east coast. Upon release, he returned to his medical practice in Forest City. After 10 years of private practice, Dr. Williams obtained a position as a Psychiatric resident, and studied under Dr. Eugene McCraney, Department of Psychiatry, University of Georgia School of Medicine. After the three-year program, Dr. Williams returned to Rutherford County, NC, and opened a mental health center. He was subsequently made Western Regional Director of North Carolina Mental Health; later, the Director of Broughton Hospital in Morganton, NC, was added to his job description. A sudden shift in politics and drop in state funding led him to the Mental Health Center in Salisbury, NC. Following his retirement from the Mental Health Center in Salisbury, he worked part-time in the Mental Health Center in Statesville, NC, until his total retirement at the end of 1999. While he was in Salisbury, Dr. Williams took up wood-carving and gave many of his carvings to family members, First Presbyterian Church, Hood Seminary, and others. He enjoyed dancing with Jean, reading, teaching, Kiwanis, group studies, and traveling with Gail. Following the death of his wife of 62 years and while living at Trinity Oaks, he met his second wife Dr. Gail Hounshell, at First Presbyterian Church in Salisbury, where they both were members. She joined him at Trinity Oaks and they enjoyed a happy marriage of eight years. In addition to Dr. Gail Hounshell, Dr. Williams is survived by his 3 children Mrs. Eugenia W. Peskoe, Mr. Robert T. Williams (Zan), and Mrs. Deborah W. Messinger (Dwight); 7 grandchildren Brad, Amy, Sarah, Clay, Curt, Trevor, and John; and 7 great-grandchildren Avery, Emerson, Eleanor, Anna Claire, Catherine, George, and Henry. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gwyn Williams McKee and son-in-law, Dr. Stanley Peskoe A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow in Lewis Hall. There will be a private inurnment. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 308 West Fisher Street, Salisbury, NC 27014 or Hood Theological Seminary, 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
