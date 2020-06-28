Troy Lee Harwell, 71, of Kannapolis, passed away June 23, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center after a brief illness. Mr. Harwell was born November 4th in Mecklenburg County to James J. “Bud” Harwell and Edith Cavin Harwell Adams. Troy had a love for sports and the outdoors which he passed down to his children. He will be remembered for his strength, courage, and determination and was our Hero. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, Hubert Adams (stepfather), William Hunter (brother-in-law), Jan G Hinshaw Jr (brother-in-law) and Janie Martin (mother-in-law). Survivors include: His wife, of 36 years, Marla Hinshaw Harwell, His children, Gina Teeter (Jeff), Leann Harrington, Stephen “Chip” Oxendine (Kimberly) and Troy Lee Harwell II. A sister, Millie Hunter and “brother” Darrell Kiser. He had 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 2 father-in-laws, Jan G Hinshaw Sr and Stephen S Martin and favorite sister in law, Leah Martin. Arrangements: The family will be receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Leann Harrington over the next few days. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials: Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Harwell family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.