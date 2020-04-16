Mr. Troy Parker Jr., 58, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 peacefully at his residence. Born September, 14, 1961 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Troy Parker, Sr. and Francis Parker. Troy was educated in the Rowan County School System and attended United House of Prayer for All People. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Regina Parker and cousin, Regina Brewer. He leaves loving and cherished memories to his wife, Shirley Parker of the home; step-son, Maurice Brawley; brothers, Leon Parker (Mary Bell), Larry Parker, Tim Parker, Ron Parker, Sr., Johnny Ray Parker, Chris Parker, Tony Parker, Angelo Parker all of Salisbury, and Freddie Leslie of Statesville; sisters, Cat Parker of New York, Tonette Parker, Charlene Parker, Christine Parker all of Salisbury, and Margaret P. Morrison of Statesville; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Arrangements: A public viewing will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Service: Funeral will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 am in the A. R. Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment: Burial will follow service at Oakdale Cemetery and Pastor Sharon Smoot, officiating. In accordance with the Governors' mandate as it relates to Covid-19, there cannot be groups of no more than 50 people in a public gathering at any time. The 50 people include the Funeral Home Staff, Ministers, Funeral Service Participants and the Family. Once 50 people are reached, no one else will be allowed to enter. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is servicing the family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 16, 2020