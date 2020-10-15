1/1
Troy Wayne Dorton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Wayne Dorton, 85, of China Grove, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11 2020. Wayne was born on May 3, 1935 in Rowan County to the late Roy Lee Dorton and Nora Safrit Dorton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruby Elouise Christenbury Dorton in 2019; two children, Tommy Swink and Ann Menius and a granddaughter, Kristy Stevens. Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Linda Overcash and Tammy (Eric) Mowery; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Logan) Knight, Daniel (Starr) Knight, Tony (Megan) Swink, Lisa Bynum, David Stevens, Jared Fullam, and Jennifer Mowery; twelve great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; brother, James (Edith) Dorton; sister, Bonnie Adams, and six nieces and nephews. Wayne spent his career at Cannon Mills in the Slasher Room Department. He was an excellent mechanic and could always figure out how to fix anything. In his free time, he was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon. He was also a faithful member of West Park Baptist Church in Rockwell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Sechrist officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Burial
West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved