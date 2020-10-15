Troy Wayne Dorton, 85, of China Grove, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11 2020. Wayne was born on May 3, 1935 in Rowan County to the late Roy Lee Dorton and Nora Safrit Dorton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruby Elouise Christenbury Dorton in 2019; two children, Tommy Swink and Ann Menius and a granddaughter, Kristy Stevens. Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Linda Overcash and Tammy (Eric) Mowery; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Logan) Knight, Daniel (Starr) Knight, Tony (Megan) Swink, Lisa Bynum, David Stevens, Jared Fullam, and Jennifer Mowery; twelve great-grandchildren, five great great-grandchildren; brother, James (Edith) Dorton; sister, Bonnie Adams, and six nieces and nephews. Wayne spent his career at Cannon Mills in the Slasher Room Department. He was an excellent mechanic and could always figure out how to fix anything. In his free time, he was an avid NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon. He was also a faithful member of West Park Baptist Church in Rockwell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with Rev. Billy Sechrist officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
.