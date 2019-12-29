Twyla Elizabeth Hall, 60, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. Born in Iredell County on March 14, 1959, she was the daughter of H.T. Hall, Jr., who survives and the late Johnsie Pinkston Hall. Twyla graduated from West Rowan High School and Catawba College. She was preceded in death by her mother. Those left to cherish her memory are her father and step-mother, H.T. Hall, Jr. and Sarah P. Hall; step-sister, Sharon McFadden and husband Richard; her aunt, Gladys Hall and numerous cousins. Arrangements: Services remembering Twyla will be held Monday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m., at Woodleaf United Methodist Church with Rev. Kevin Jasper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: The family request no flowers, or meals; however, memorials may be made to Woodleaf United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund 9000 Church Street Woodleaf, NC 27054 or to the donor's choice. Expressions of appreciation are extended to the doctors and staff of The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks for their exceptional care and concern for Twyla and her family. Online condolences may be left at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hall family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 29, 2019