Ty Miller, 57, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his residence. Born in Rowan County on Dec. 5, 1961, he was the son of the late Margaret Peeler Miller and Linwood Miller Jr. Ty was a 1979 graduate of Salisbury High School. He worked as a welder for Allison Brothers Race Cars and was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Paul Miller. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Marti Miller Moore (Eric) of Rockwell and good friend, Patricia Holloman and her son Kelly. Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 with the Rev. John Tucker officiating. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 2, 2019