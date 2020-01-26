Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler William Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Landmark Church 1910 Mooresville Road Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tyler William Hamilton, 30, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born in Rowan County, NC on January 11, 1990, he was the son of Rick Hamilton and Jill Moore Hamilton. Tyler graduated from North Rowan High School in 2008. He was employed as a plant operator for the Salisbury Utilities. Tyler was a member of Franklin Baptist Church. He joined Franklin Fire Department in 2007 until his death as a volunteer and part time firefighter. He was a past member of Ellis and Spencer Fire department and was currently serving at Millers Ferry Fire Department as a volunteer. Tyler also received numerous awards for firefighter and officer of the year. His passion was firefighting. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barron and Dot Moore, Harold and Hege Hamilton, uncles, Johnny & Greg Moore. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Rick and Jill Hamilton of Salisbury, brother, Trevor Hamilton and his wife Jenna of Zebulon, NC, godparents, Johnny and Gwen Thomason of Salisbury, uncle, Terry Moore and wife Gail of Cleveland, aunts, Sandy Arrowood and husband David, Karen and Twenna Moore of Cleveland and numerous cousins. Service: A celebration of his life service will be held January 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Landmark Church, 1910 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147, with Pastor Mike Robinson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Tyler to the Tyler Hamilton Memorial Fund, c/o Rick and Jill Hamilton, 446 East Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. The family request that everyone who attends to please dress casual. The family would like to thank David Whisenant of WBTV, Mike and Lisa Holshouser, Stephanie Taylor, Faith-Granite Police Department, and the Rowan County Sheriff's Dept., Millers Ferry Fire Department and the Franklin Fire Department. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hamilton family. Online condolences may be made at

