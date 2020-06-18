Una Carol Cain Adams
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Una's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Una Carol Cain Adams, age 82, of Spencer passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Carol was born October 17, 1937 in Spencer, the daughter of the late Mamie Hayes Cain and Floyd Simon Cain. She was preceded in death by two sisters Elizabeth (Betsy) Cain Leonard and Marie Cain Suwalski. She was a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1956 and the Women's College of the University of North Carolina. Carol had a long career as a secretary serving attorneys and other entities, once working for the legendary Coach Dean Smith in Chapel Hill. She retired in 2001 from Isenhour Brick & Tile Company. A lifelong love for her hometown led Carol to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission for the Town of Spencer. She was also a member of the Spencer Women's Club, Citizens for Historic Spencer and the Rams Club at the University of North Carolina. She was blessed to see her beloved UNC Tar Heels win the National Championship in basketball six times during her lifetime. Left to cherish her memory is her son James H. “Jay” Adams, Jr. of Charlotte. Service: A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
Rowan Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved