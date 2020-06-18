Una Carol Cain Adams, age 82, of Spencer passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Carol was born October 17, 1937 in Spencer, the daughter of the late Mamie Hayes Cain and Floyd Simon Cain. She was preceded in death by two sisters Elizabeth (Betsy) Cain Leonard and Marie Cain Suwalski. She was a graduate of Spencer High School, Class of 1956 and the Women's College of the University of North Carolina. Carol had a long career as a secretary serving attorneys and other entities, once working for the legendary Coach Dean Smith in Chapel Hill. She retired in 2001 from Isenhour Brick & Tile Company. A lifelong love for her hometown led Carol to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission for the Town of Spencer. She was also a member of the Spencer Women's Club, Citizens for Historic Spencer and the Rams Club at the University of North Carolina. She was blessed to see her beloved UNC Tar Heels win the National Championship in basketball six times during her lifetime. Left to cherish her memory is her son James H. “Jay” Adams, Jr. of Charlotte. Service: A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 18, 2020.