Valerie Deal
Valerie Jeanette Deal, 63, of Salisbury passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 at her residence. Valerie was born Nov. 28, 1956 in Rowan County the daughter of the late Roy Eugene Wheeler and the late Helen Marie Clodfelter Wheeler. Valerie was a housewife and received her GED from Davidson Community College. She was the best wife ever and is heaven bound. Those left to cherish his memory are her husband, Jeffrey Deal whom she married on April 18, 2017; daughters, Jeanette Everhart and Susanne Stephens; brother, Kenny Wheeler; sister, Sharon Monteith; grandchildren, Chase Stephens, Caitlyn Stephens, Tyler Everhart and Dalton Kepley; and her best friend, Lisa Lycans. Arrangements: The family will hold a private service at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Deal family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 8, 2020.
