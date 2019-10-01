Vallie Virginia Gaulden Bailey, 82, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, October 2 at the Davidson Funeral Home Chapel, by the Rev. Darrell Worley. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Bailey was born on June 7, 1937 in Guilford County to James Alfred Gaulden and Grace Odell Ledbetter Gaulden. She was a seamstress, homemaker and a member of New Hope Baptist Church where she was a devoted Sunday school teacher and nursery assistant for many years. She loved everyone she met and was a grandmother to all. Her husband, Allen Carter Bailey, her son, Keith Bailey, and her seven brothers and sisters, preceded her in death. Surviving are her son, Barry Beal (Rose) of Greensboro; her daughters, Dawn Doby (Michael), Linda Briggs (Darrell), Anne Humphrey (Sid), all of Lexington, Cindy Henley (Tex) and Barbara Campbell, both of Greensboro; her sisters, Nancy Kiser (Ronnie) of Greensboro, Ruth Thomas (Johnny) of Gibsonville, Betty Stone (Sammy) of Tennessee; her daughter in law, Kathy Bailey; twenty grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington NC 27292. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 1, 2019