Van Thomas Kluttz, 95, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at W. G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury. Mr. Kluttz was born December 30, 1924, in Cabarrus County, to the late John and Nanie Kluttz. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School. He was owner and operator of Van Kluttz Trucking and worked in the maintenance department at Isenhour Brick and Tile for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Gold Hill, where he was a past council member and a cemetery sexton. Van loved to watch Nascar. Mr. Kluttz was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1943 - 1946 during WWII in New Guinea and the Philippines. While in the Navy, he was awarded the following, American Area Campaingne Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon and a WWII Victory Medal. He was a member of the Miller Russell American Legion Post # 327 for over 60 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Kluttz of 56 years; son, Thomas Ray Kluttz; grandson, Ryan Thomas; and brothers, Spencer Kluttz, Banks Kluttz, and Jerry Kluttz. Mr. Kluttz is survived by his daughter, Karen Wilhelm and husband Jack of Gold Hill; son, Andy Kluttz and wife Shirl of Mount Pleasant; five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in a effort to limit the size of gatherings, services will be private. Interment: Interment will be in the St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gold Hill. Memorials: Memorials may be made to In lieu flowers memorials may be made to the children's playground at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 4401 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Kluttz family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2020