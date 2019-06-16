Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vance Bost. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Vance Hugh Bost, 91 of Salisbury passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Bost was born on May 12, 1928, son of the late W. Clarence Bost and Iva Sifford Bost. Mr. Bost was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and was a Loom Fixer at Cannon Mills plant number one for 30 years and had also worked at Stanback Corporation and Rockwell Christian School. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was also a veteran of the US Army. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Shellie Heglar and brothers Clarence Ray Bost, Guy Calvin Bost, and Herbert Brown Bost. Mr. Bost is survived by his wife, Peggy Kluttz Bost, son, Coy Bost (Debbie), daughters Rita Rader Taylor (Robert) and Melissa Griggs, son in law Brian Heglar and sister Beatrice Herring. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Lacey Arrowood, Amanda Danielson (Vance), Nicholas Rader (Jonnie), Tiffany Reger (Zech), Toby Griggs (Janna), Jessica Griggs, Desi Brown (John), Tori Harris (Johnathan), Wess Heglar and Levi Helglar and also by 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Powles Staton Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 18 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM The funeral service will be held at Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 18 at 12:00 PM conducted by Pastor John Houghton, pastor Bethel Baptist Church. Military Graveside services conducted by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4600 Park Road #100, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Trellis Supportive Care, Finance Dept., 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Powles Staton Funeral Home, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Bost Family. Online condolences may be made at

