Vance Spencer Hall Sr.

Vance Spencer Hall Sr. 83, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Rowan Regional Hospital. He was born October 17, 1936 in Asheville. The son of the late Ollie Jane Hall and Vance William Hall. He is also preceded in death by his brother Merion Hall, grandson James Clifton Jr, and great grandson Trenton Harris. Spencer was a devoted loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved the Lord and his church family. He served in the Navy and was a sheriff in Manassas VA. He had retired from the Telecommunication Industry. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Elaine Hall, three daughters, Pam Burgess and husband George of Salisbury, Sandy Dee Hall of China Grove, Sherry Harris of Jacksonville, son Vance Spencer Hall Jr. wife Lisa of Richfield. Sister Brenda Newell and brother in-law Lyle. Fourteen grandchildren David Crabill, Parris Clark, Elaine Clifton, Anna Hahn, Butch Harris, Michael Harris, Kari Harris, Patricia Hall, Krystal Castillo, Vance S. Hall III, Eric Hall, Hunter Hall, Bricen Hall, twenty-one great grandchildren and Sister in-law Mary Hall Arrangements are by Whitley's Funeral Home.

