Mrs. Velma Mae Bost, age 86, of Mt. Ulla peacefully passed away on Friday evening, Feb. 15, 2019 at Genesis Health Care in Salisbury. Mrs. Bost was born May 23, 1932 in Rowan County to the late Howard Price Peacock, Sr. and Sallie Leach Peacock. Her sisters, Jean Wardell and JoAnn Overcash also preceded her in death. She was educated in Rowan County Schools and spent her life dedicated to her family as a homemaker, seamstress and the financial partner to the family-owned business, Bost Cabinet Shop. She was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Mt. Ulla. Mrs. Bost was the anchor of her family and treasured them dearly. She was an excellent cook and won many blue ribbons for her efforts. She received great pleasure for all the many meals she prepared for all her family gatherings. She was also an amazing seamstress and there wasn't anything she could not make by hand. She was extremely talented with crafts and received great pleasure and a tremendous amount of pride from and making everything for her home. Mrs. Bost had a “servant's heart” and her motto was “Others before self” and lived her life giving to and doing for others. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Ray Seamon Bost of the home; son, Johhny Bost and his wife Barbara and daughter, Patsy (Pat) White and her husband Bob all of Mt. Ulla. She also leaves behind her brother, Howard Peacock Jr. and his wife Vickie and her sister, Brenda Ashburn and her husband Ronnie of Salisbury; grandchildren, Heath White and wife Heather, Nick White and wife Elisha and Gage Graham and wife Nixa along with eight great-grandchildren. Service & Visitation: Funeral services for Mrs. Bost will be on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Scott Swix of St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Entombment will follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Memorials: The family has requested memorials in honor of Mrs. Bost to St. Luke's Lutheran Church (New Life Building), 11020 NC Highway 801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Bost. Online condolences may be left for the family at

1420 North Main St.

China Grove , NC 28023

