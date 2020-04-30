Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vena Beatrice Holt Harris. View Sign Service Information Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-2148 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Vena Beatrice Holt Harris, 92, formerly of 673 S. Salisbury Street, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, community and business leader of Mocksville, died Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Surry County to the late Emery Weldon and Drucilla Hurt Holt, October 1, 1927, the youngest of 8 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Roy Harris, plus five brothers and two sisters. Survivors include a daughter, June Harris Johnson (Bill); a son, Joe C. Harris (Debby) of Mocksville; seven grandchildren, Ellyn Johnson Owens (Chris) of Winston-Salem, William Johnson (Scottie) of Bermuda Run, Wesley Johnson (Leila) of Lewisville, Tiffany Harris Lakey (Alan) and Meredith Harris Wagstaff (Neil) of Mocksville, Andrea Jo Harris of Mooresville, and Landon Harris (Hayley) of Chapel Hill; 12 great-grandchildren, Charlie Owens, Ben Owens, Anna Jane Owens, Claire Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Whitman Johnson, Caroline Lakey, Katherine Lakey, M.C. Lakey, Olivia Wagstaff, Harris Wagstaff, and Natalie Jo; two sisters-in-law, Mary Harris of Mocksville and Mildred Harris of Greensboro; plus numerous nieces and nephews. After the death of her mother when she was 6 years old and the departure of her siblings at age 12, she assumed all household duties on the farm. This molded a philosophy of life that included hard work and devotion to family and faith. A graduate of Draughn's Business School, Mrs. Harris began her career at the Bank of Elkin in 1945. A year after her marriage to Roy Harris in 1948, they launched a business venture, Davie Auto Parts, in Mocksville, where her skills became integral to its success. She remained active in the business until her retirement in 2003. Family was her pride and joy as she instilled in them her high personal standards and Christian values. She stressed integrity and commitment, education and excellence, good manners and social graces, all tempered with kindness and generosity. Her love of facing challenges and embracing hard work were infectious to those around her. She and husband Roy knew the importance of traditions, many originating around the dinner table highlighting a menu with barbecued rabbit or freshly caught fish. Their log cabin hosted not only family events, but also special occasions with friends. Mrs. Harris enjoyed spreading joy to others by sharing gifts from her kitchen, sending cards expressing love and encouragement, visiting seniors, and directing weddings. She and husband, Roy, were proud of their community and worked diligently to continue its progress. In that spirit, she served as scout leader, member of the Mocksville Woman's Club, Davie County Hospital Auxiliary, and Order of the Eastern Star. She was a board member of the Advocacy Center of Davie County and Davie County Library Board of Trustees, serving as chair. She was most proud of the new library built during that time. She also served on the Mocksville Planning and Zoning Board for 28 years, 18 as chair. Mrs. Harris was an active member of First Baptist Church where she served many years as church treasurer, librarian, Sunday School teacher, CARE Team leader, and served on the Stewardship and Nominating Committees. She was voted FBC Senior of the Year in 2009. The Mocksville Town Board and Mayor Francis Slate honored Mrs. Harris with the first "Key to the City" in the year 2000. She was also awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for outstanding service to her community in 2005. She accepted theses accolades as she lived her life with humility and grace. Both a private graveside service and a later celebration of life are planned with Dr. Van Lankford officiating. The family appreciates her dedicated care-giving team of the past ten years, including Latoya Bohannon, Holly Campbell, Crystal Cockerham, Aiyanna Doulin, Darlene Easter, Libby Foster, Shirl Gadson, Sherrie Lowe, Nanette Naylor, Sandra Phelps, Carla Poplin, and the late Ruth

Mrs. Vena Beatrice Holt Harris, 92, formerly of 673 S. Salisbury Street, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, community and business leader of Mocksville, died Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Surry County to the late Emery Weldon and Drucilla Hurt Holt, October 1, 1927, the youngest of 8 children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Roy Harris, plus five brothers and two sisters. Survivors include a daughter, June Harris Johnson (Bill); a son, Joe C. Harris (Debby) of Mocksville; seven grandchildren, Ellyn Johnson Owens (Chris) of Winston-Salem, William Johnson (Scottie) of Bermuda Run, Wesley Johnson (Leila) of Lewisville, Tiffany Harris Lakey (Alan) and Meredith Harris Wagstaff (Neil) of Mocksville, Andrea Jo Harris of Mooresville, and Landon Harris (Hayley) of Chapel Hill; 12 great-grandchildren, Charlie Owens, Ben Owens, Anna Jane Owens, Claire Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Whitman Johnson, Caroline Lakey, Katherine Lakey, M.C. Lakey, Olivia Wagstaff, Harris Wagstaff, and Natalie Jo; two sisters-in-law, Mary Harris of Mocksville and Mildred Harris of Greensboro; plus numerous nieces and nephews. After the death of her mother when she was 6 years old and the departure of her siblings at age 12, she assumed all household duties on the farm. This molded a philosophy of life that included hard work and devotion to family and faith. A graduate of Draughn's Business School, Mrs. Harris began her career at the Bank of Elkin in 1945. A year after her marriage to Roy Harris in 1948, they launched a business venture, Davie Auto Parts, in Mocksville, where her skills became integral to its success. She remained active in the business until her retirement in 2003. Family was her pride and joy as she instilled in them her high personal standards and Christian values. She stressed integrity and commitment, education and excellence, good manners and social graces, all tempered with kindness and generosity. Her love of facing challenges and embracing hard work were infectious to those around her. She and husband Roy knew the importance of traditions, many originating around the dinner table highlighting a menu with barbecued rabbit or freshly caught fish. Their log cabin hosted not only family events, but also special occasions with friends. Mrs. Harris enjoyed spreading joy to others by sharing gifts from her kitchen, sending cards expressing love and encouragement, visiting seniors, and directing weddings. She and husband, Roy, were proud of their community and worked diligently to continue its progress. In that spirit, she served as scout leader, member of the Mocksville Woman's Club, Davie County Hospital Auxiliary, and Order of the Eastern Star. She was a board member of the Advocacy Center of Davie County and Davie County Library Board of Trustees, serving as chair. She was most proud of the new library built during that time. She also served on the Mocksville Planning and Zoning Board for 28 years, 18 as chair. Mrs. Harris was an active member of First Baptist Church where she served many years as church treasurer, librarian, Sunday School teacher, CARE Team leader, and served on the Stewardship and Nominating Committees. She was voted FBC Senior of the Year in 2009. The Mocksville Town Board and Mayor Francis Slate honored Mrs. Harris with the first "Key to the City" in the year 2000. She was also awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine for outstanding service to her community in 2005. She accepted theses accolades as she lived her life with humility and grace. Both a private graveside service and a later celebration of life are planned with Dr. Van Lankford officiating. The family appreciates her dedicated care-giving team of the past ten years, including Latoya Bohannon, Holly Campbell, Crystal Cockerham, Aiyanna Doulin, Darlene Easter, Libby Foster, Shirl Gadson, Sherrie Lowe, Nanette Naylor, Sandra Phelps, Carla Poplin, and the late Ruth Smith . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 412 N. Main St., Mocksville, NC, 27028, or to Davie Community Foundation, PO Box 546, Mocksville, NC 27028, with Harris/Johnson Fund for Senior Citizens in the memo. Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close