Venita Montressa McKee, 59, 2205 Woodleaf Road descended this life early, Friday morning (12:30 am) on May 8, 2020 at the Accordius Nursing Home in Salisbury, North Carolina. Born September 29, 1960 in Rowan County, she was the oldest child of the late Henry Lee Withers, Jr and Betty L. Withers. Venita was affectionately known as “Chocolate” by her closest friends and loved ones. She graduated from Highland High School in Blackwood, New Jersey. In pursuit of her career ambitions, she earned degrees from Rowan Cabarrus Community College and UNC Charlotte. She loved the healthcare field and used every opportunity that came her way to teach and educate anyone who was interested. She served for many years as a nurse at various locations that spanned across several states. At the height of her career, she served as the head nurse at the Bryant Center Nursing Home in Salisbury and Avante Nursing Home in Concord NC. Venita is survived by her mother (Betty), who never left her side and kept the space around her filled with love and inclusion when she was unable to speak for herself. She is also survived by the three biggest loves of her lifetime, her children, to whom she departed her “quick wit” and “calming spirit”: Jai Withers of Salisbury NC, Nicole Knox of Ashburn VA and Preston Hillie, Jr. of Salisbury NC; her brothers, Phillip Thompson of Toledo OH, Bryan Withers of Charlotte NC, Keith Heggins of Greensboro NC; her sisters, April Woodberry of East Spencer NC, Pam Ingram of Salisbury NC, Deyonae Grace of Biloxi, MS; her Aunts, Henrietta Bratcher of Salisbury NC, Pearl Chambers of Baltimore MD and Liza Thompson of Salisbury NC; her uncles, Calvin Woodruff of Concord NC, Michael Woodruff of Winston Salem NC; her grandchildren: Preston Hillie III, Mekhi Knox, Janiya Withers, Kharisma Tucker, Tatiyana Withers, Jaimaine Withers, Javon White and Jahiem Withers; a very special cousin, her favorite four-legged companion, Mr. Miyagi. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Instead of having a traditional funeral ceremony, Venita requested that her body be donated to science so that researchers could gain a better understanding of her complex medical conditions. It was her desire that researchers will someday find a remedy that will decrease the suffering of others with similar conditions. The family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and expressions of kindness during this time of bereavement. Online condolences can be made at Legacy.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation of America (www.Lupus.org) NC Lupus Help Line: 1-877-849-8271. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the McKee family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2020.