Venus Ingram Eury, 66, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on November 4, 2019 at her home she shared with her loving sister. She was born December 9, 1952 in Salisbury to Clyde and Lela Baker Ingram. Venus graduated from Boyden High School and went on to study for one year at Bob Jones Academy. Venus was of the Baptist faith. She worked in the floral business. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved the beach and working with flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Doris Cain, Susan Oliver, Marion Heidorn, Eunice Wood, Carolyn Byrne, and Julie Smith; brothers, Clyde S. Ingram and James Ingram; as well as nieces and nephews she loved dearly. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Byron Eury (Courtney), Kazz Eury (Stacey) and Shade Eury; sister, Betty Farmer; and nieces and nephews she loved. The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Susan Morris, Chaplain of the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, officiating. The family will speak to friends following the service. At other times the family will be at the residence of her sister, Betty Farmer, 1327 Forestdale Drive, Salisbury, NC. Memorials may be made to the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Eury family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 5, 2019