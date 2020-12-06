1/1
Veona McHone
Veona W McHone, passed away December 1, 2020. She doesn't hurt anymore and is watching us from heaven. We are respecting her wishes. She said the church is for the living and doesn't want to have a formal church service. She donated her body to science. We will have a celebration of life service later when we can safely hug, cry, reflect on her life and how it touched us. Many knew her as Mama Vee. In lieu of flowers, etc. please consider giving to your local Hospice. Novant Health Hospice did a great job. She was home Wednesday thru Monday, so she had time with her cats and us. Glenn A. Kiser Hospice made sure she was comfortable until the end. She is survived by her son, Dan McHone and husband, Paul Turner of Salisbury, NC; her daughter, Donna Arnold and husband, Gary Arnold of Marion, NC; and grandson, Willie Arnold and wife, Emma Arnold of Lititz, PA. Carolina Cremation is assisting the McHone family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
