Virgie “Maxine” Beaver Vanderburg, 81 of China Grove, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home after many years of declining health. Born December 15, 1938 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Virgie Delma Beaver and Clifford Brown Beaver of China Grove. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her lifelong friend Ruby Marie Bumgardner; her sisters Peggy Ruth Overcash, Mary Lillian Eppley; her brother, Claude Brown Beaver; and granddaughter, Melissa Beth Vanderburg. Maxine was educated in the Rowan County Schools and worked at Cannon Mills Plant 1 until she went on disability in 1993. She was a member of Mount Hope United Church of Christ. Maxine loved oil painting and was very gifted, gardening, fishing, and enjoyed playing the guitar. But most of all, she loved making memories with her family. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Phyllis Ann Dzuris (David); son, Thomas Leroy Vanderburg; and her brother, Lonnie Clyde Beaver (Sara). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Christina Marie Weirich (Robert), Robert Thomas Vanderburg (Angel) along with her great-grandchildren, Maverick Arey Heilig, Carter Reid Weirich, Aaron Bryant Vanderburg, Zayne Thomas Vanderburg. Visitation for Maxine will be on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm in the Chapel officiated by Pastor Chuck Overcash. Committal Service will follow at 2:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family would like to express their gratitude to Community Home Care & Hospice for helping with her care during her illness. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com
