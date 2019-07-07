On the evening of June 28, 2019, Mrs. Vernelle Chambers Hall at age 95, answered the call of the Father in heaven. She was born in Cleveland, NC on February 29, 1924 to the late Mr. Robert Henry and Emma Woods Chambers. A graduate of Price High School, Salisbury, NC in 1941, she found the love of her life, married and resided in Philadelphia, Pa., a majority of her adult life. She was a licensed beautician in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, (James A. Hall), sisters; Willette Keith, Ethel Jones, and brother (Robert W. Chambers). As an active member of Third Creek A.M.E. Zion Church, she served in the Gospel Choir, enjoyed attending Sunday school, a member of the Missionaries, Stewardess Board, Lay Council, and was a faithful Class Leader. Caregiver by trade, nature by heart for over 20 years, she helped to steer children in the right direction, all while giving them love and support to become positive role models. Those who remain to cherish her memories are her nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The Life of Mrs. Hall will be celebrated on, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Third Creek AME Zion Church, 415 E. Main St., Cleveland, NC 27013; Rev. Harold Jordan, pastor/eulogist. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. Funeral: 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m., at the US National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd., Salisbury. Hairston Funeral Home, Inc., is serving the Hall families with sincere sympathy and compassion. Online condolences may be sent to; hairstonfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 7, 2019