Vernon Clinton Overcash, Sr., 79, of China Grove, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. He was born May 17, 1941, in Granite Quarry to the late Eury Clint Overcash and Lucille Seaford Overcash. He attended Granite Quarry School and was employed by Lank Furniture in Lexington for over 40 years. Mr. Overcash was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry. He enjoyed classic cars and shag dancing, but most especially loved his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Overcash was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Wayne Overcash and Max Overcash; and sister, Sara Overcash Sale. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jo Christopher Overcash; daughter, Angie Overcash of Rockwell; son, Vernon Clinton Overcash, Jr. (fiancée, Bridgett Eastridge) of Faith; step-daughter, Tesha Sigmon (Val) of China Grove; step-son, Marty Campbell (Tammy) of Kannapolis; sister, Rachel Overcash Cook of Rockwell; grandchildren, Kacie Overcash, Trenton Overcash, Chloe Overcash, Kyndal and Kamryn Sigmon, Maeghan Smith, Michael Campbell, and Madyson Matthews. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the chapel of Powles Staton Funeral Home with Rev. John Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry. Memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 315, Granite Quarry, NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Overcash family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 25, 2020.