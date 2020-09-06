Vernon Paul Epps, 84, of Faith, went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born January 24, 1936, in Rowan County to the late Arthur Leroy Epps and Mabel Redwine Epps. He attended Rowan County Schools and worked for Cartex Mills before retiring from Cannon Mills Plant 16. Mr. Epps was a member of Canaan Baptist Church where he was a member of the New Life Sunday School Class. He enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Mr. Epps was preceded in death by his brother, James Leroy Epps and sister, Velvie Epps Franks. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Goodman Epps, whom he married, January 20, 1961; son, Roger Dale Epps; nephew, Ray Franks and niece, Jamie Franks King. Visitation: There will be a viewing at the graveside on Tuesday, September 8, beginning at 11:00 AM at Canaan Baptist Church. Service: A graveside service will follow at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, in Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Graham officiating. The family asks that those in attendance please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Canaan Baptist Church, 785 Barringer Street, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Epps family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.