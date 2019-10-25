Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verona Patsy Karriker. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Hope Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Verona "Patsy" Blackwelder Karriker, 90 of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House following a short illness. Patsy was born January 25, 1929 in Rowan County a daughter of the late Homer Leroy and Wilma Belle Ketchie Blackwelder. She was also preceded in death by her husband Casey Linn Karriker in 1978. Patsy was an active member of New Hope Lutheran Church where she served in the choir, Altar Guild, and the Good Timers Circle. She loved going to the beach, was an avid reader and was a great baker. She had retired from the sewing room at Plt. #1 Cannon Mills with over 40 years of service. Family members left to cherish her memory include two sons, Casey Wayne Karriker and wife Janet of China Grove, Keith Karriker and wife Diane of Landis, one daughter, Yvonne Shepherd and husband Terry of Currituck, NC, four grandchildren; Linn Karriker, Jennifer Candler, Jillian Johnson and Benjamin Shepherd. She is also survived by ten great grandchildren and three nieces. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Hope Lutheran Church conducted by Rev. Denton Bennet. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Friday from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. At other times they will be at the residence. The family request that memorials be made to New Hope Lutheran Church, 1615 Brantley Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2019

