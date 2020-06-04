Vertie Ruth Driver
Vertie Ruth Driver, 85, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born March 30, 1935, in Rowan County to the late Vertie Ribelin and Charles Franklin Cauble. Mrs. Driver was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School and retired from Rockwell Radio & Electric in 2000. She loved spending time with her brothers and sisters and her grandchildren. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Harold Driver, Sr.; son, Harold Driver, Jr. and wife, Gail; grandchildren, Paige Driver and Travis Driver; great-grandson, Matthew Bowersox; sister, Zarah Plyler; brothers, Arnold Cauble, Jacob Cauble, and Gene Cauble and wife, Edith; and lots of nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private service with burial at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 486, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Driver family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
