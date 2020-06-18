Monday, June 15, 2020, our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Vetra Louise Drye Culp was called to her heavenly home. She was 78 years young. She was born January 27, to the late Herbert Archie and Eva Trexler Drye in Gold Hill. At an early age she was taught to respect and love God and others. Being raised on a farm, she learned the true meaning of hard work and responsibility. She married her high school sweetheart, John B. Culp September 16 and have been married for 57 years. Vetra loved to love on people. Her laugh and smile were contagious and she never met a stranger. Her love for Jesus was evident in her life and radiated in everything she did. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, give an encouraging word and pray for others. She was a natural born leader, a teacher at heart, a life long learner. Her hands were rarely still. She sought to capture life's moments by taking pictures. Oh, how she loved to take pictures. She found much value in things of the past, collecting and selling antiques. She loved being outside, tending to her flower gardens and watching her birds. She took an active role in her church, teaching in children's Sunday School, VBS, and Good News Club. She had a beautiful soprano voice and loved singing in the choir and the ladies ensemble group. She was active in her community, serving as an election official for many years. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She graduated from Mt Pleasant High School and Salisbury Business School. For over 20 years, she worked at Salisbury Urological Clinic and was a very successful Real Estate agent for Goodman Realty and Coldwell Banker. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32- “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Vetra was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Geraldine Drye, Marjorie Almond, Hilda Steele, Alvin Drye, Sr., Eleanor Efird and Harold Drye. Vetra is survived by her husband John, son Sheldon and wife Shelly; daughter Vanessa and husband Mark; sisters Norma Jean Goodman, Carolyn McDonald, husband Joel, Faye Safrit and Lois Fortune, husband Steve Stirewalt; grandchildren Jadee Perry, Brianne St. John, Tiffany Miller, Shelby Houston, Allyson Houston, Clay Houston, Kareese and Rylee Theiss; plus 10 great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. Arrangements: In lieu of visitation, respects can be made at Powles Staton in Rockwell Friday, June 19 from 10:00am to 12:00pm Family and friends will celebrate her life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle in Salisbury followed by a grave side service at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank the outpouring love and emotional support already extended. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Messages of condolences are welcomed at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 18, 2020.