Victor "Bub" Alexander Roseman, 75, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born September 5, 1944 in Rowan County, NC to Lewis Roseman and Sadie L. Kluttz. Victor was a member of First Baptist Church of Rockwell where he served as a Deacon. He loved the outdoors, fishing at the beach and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Victor was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry Roseman; daughter, Susan Roseman Allman; and sister, Nancy Morgan. Victor is survived by daughter, Terri (Chris) Morgan of Rockwell, NC; sister, Patsy Barbee of Supply, NC; three grandchildren, Victoria (Andrew) Armour, Lane Holshouser, and Madison Holshouser; and great-grandchildren, Paisley and Lillian Armour. The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of Rockwell, Rockwell, NC, with Pastor Matthew Laughter and Rev. Benny Vickery, officiating. Burial will take place in the First Baptist Church of Rockwell. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Associaton,10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Roseman family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 6, 2019