Victor Dale Shue, 75, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born June 15, 1943 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Lucille Henrickson Shue and Carl Shue. Mr. Shue was a graduate of China Grove High School. He was a member of Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church. He was employed by Republic Foil/Norandal for 42 years before retiring. Those left to cherish are his wife of 54 years, Nancy Bostian Shue; son, Scott Shue and fiancé Charlotte McBride of Rockwell; daughter, Melissa Parrish and husband Chris of Charlotte; sister, Donna Lockhart and husband Ed of Salisbury; grandchildren, Sam Parrish and Seth Parrish of Charlotte, Charles McBride of Rockwell and Ashley Hughes of Greensboro; and nephews, Rance Lockhart of Harrisburg, Jarrett Lockhart of Salisbury and Tim Lockhart of Salisbury. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday June 9 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks, Health and Rehab Fund, 820 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shue family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 7, 2019