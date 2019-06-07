Vina Lamb Payne, 93, of Spencer, NC passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. She was born May 23, 1926 in Madison County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Louise Lamb Lamb. Mrs. Payne was a homemaker and a member of Community Baptist Church. Preceding her in death was her husband, Leonard James Payne who died on February 6, 1995; son, Michael J. Payne; a grandson, Brian Trexler and a great-grandson, Cole Miller Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Payne Jr. and wife Michelle of Churchland; daughters, Clara Whitfield and husband Jim of Raleigh, Brenda Kerley and husband Buddy of Welcome; Nancy Beck of Salisbury; sisters, Sophie Mahaffey of Texas and Lilly McDarus of Asheville; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchild. A Graveside service will be held 2 PM Sunday (June 9) at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Joel Ervin, minister of Rodger Park Baptist Church, Kannapolis officiating. Memorials may be made to the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Payne family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 7, 2019