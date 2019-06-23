Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Stovall Norman. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Service 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM 135 Earnhardt Ave. Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Viola Stovall Norman made her eternal home in paradise Earth on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:25 p.m., surrounded by family and friends. She was 78 years young. She was born in Rowan County on Jan. 13, 1941, daughter of the late Clois E. and Albert Stovall. She was one of Jehovah's Servants, a good wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook with her children. She taught three of her grandchildren to swim and taught her sons how to drive. She was a lot of fun. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, dancing and playing with her grandchildren, but her favorite was playing cards with her friends and family. She loved her cats, which totaled 15 in all. She was the best Canasta player in sight. She was a giver instead of a receiver. She loved to talk about Jehovah, His son and the Kingdom and was a believer for 42 years. She was the last survivor of her family that included eight brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walter H. Norman, whom she married on June 15, 1968; four precious sons, John (Carolyn) Vann of Charlotte, Alan (Angie) Vann of Salisbury, Walter G. (Sandra) Norman of Salisbury and Joel (Yvette) Norman of Mocksville; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special friends, Jean Jones, Lissie Gier, Frances Ami, Darnella Davenport and Peggy Barnhardt. Her wishes were to be cremated with no services. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Norman family. Online condolences may be made at

Viola Stovall Norman made her eternal home in paradise Earth on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 9:25 p.m., surrounded by family and friends. She was 78 years young. She was born in Rowan County on Jan. 13, 1941, daughter of the late Clois E. and Albert Stovall. She was one of Jehovah's Servants, a good wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook with her children. She taught three of her grandchildren to swim and taught her sons how to drive. She was a lot of fun. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, dancing and playing with her grandchildren, but her favorite was playing cards with her friends and family. She loved her cats, which totaled 15 in all. She was the best Canasta player in sight. She was a giver instead of a receiver. She loved to talk about Jehovah, His son and the Kingdom and was a believer for 42 years. She was the last survivor of her family that included eight brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Walter H. Norman, whom she married on June 15, 1968; four precious sons, John (Carolyn) Vann of Charlotte, Alan (Angie) Vann of Salisbury, Walter G. (Sandra) Norman of Salisbury and Joel (Yvette) Norman of Mocksville; 17 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and special friends, Jean Jones, Lissie Gier, Frances Ami, Darnella Davenport and Peggy Barnhardt. Her wishes were to be cremated with no services. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Norman family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close