Virginia S. Booth

Service Information

Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury , NC 28144
(704)-633-9031

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church
732 Lincolnton Rd
Salisbury , NC

Service
11:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church

Obituary

Virginia S. Booth, 98, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence. Born in Ripley, W. Va., on Oct. 27, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Gladys E. McCutheon Santee and Okey Lee Santee. Virginia attended Williamson Bible College in Williamson, Ky., where she received an Associate's Degree. She worked as an Internal Auditor for the Rowan County School System from 1973-2000. She was a past president of Church Women United and was a lifetime member of Presbyterian Women of the Church. Virginia did private tutoring for school children and volunteered at Rowan Helping Ministries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodson Parmal Booth, Sr; and sons, Samuel Newell Booth and Woodson Parmal, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, William Lee Booth of Raeford and Thomas Paul Booth (Bobbi-Ann) of Rocky Mount; daughters, Ceri Lorraine Booth of Winston-Salem and Suzanne Raney of Salisbury; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Second Presbyterian Church, 732 Lincolnton Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Second Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Margaret Alneida officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 280 Franklin Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 732 Lincolnton Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144 or a hospice service of your choice. The family would like to thank Olivia Hubbard, Kay Nelson and Hospice for the loving care they provided to Virginia. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Booth family. Online condolences may be made at

