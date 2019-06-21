Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Summersett Funeral Home 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC View Map Service 1:00 PM Summersett Funeral Home 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Salisbury Police Department's first female officer, Virginia Burleson, died. Virginia Burleson, one of North Carolina's first female police officers passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born Mary Virginia Cox on Dec. 2, 1921 in Wadesboro. She was a daughter of the late Effie Almeda Hancock Cox and James Garfield Cox. She was a 1938 honor graduate of Albemarle High School. On Oct. 9, 1938, she married the late Cecil Clay Burleson. They celebrated 64 happy years together. In 1952 she was hired as a full service police officer by the Salisbury Police Department. She retired after 22 years. She was a Charter Member of the North Carolina Policewoman's Association and a past President. She served on the Board of Directors until 1973. She was also a member of the Retired Peace Officers' Association. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Salisbury and the Dorcas Sunday School Class, the early service Choir, the Gold and Silver Club and Margaret White Circle. She was an accomplished seamstress and made Easter dresses for residents of the Baptist Children's Home for 25 years. She was also known for her beautiful quilts and the English hand smocked children's dresses she made. Mrs. Burleson was also predeceased by four sisters, two brothers and one granddaughter, Jennifer Whitman She is survived by her children, Gary (Annette) Burleson of Salisbury, Patsy (Dale) Schawitsch of Pinehurst and Clay (Jackie) Burleson of Salisbury; and seven grandchildren, Ellen W. (Tom) Sidbury of Annandale, N.J. and Hampstead, Elaine W. (Eric) Wilderson of Pinehurst, Dr. Tina Burleson (Nathan Schepker) of Raleigh, Tiffany (J.R.) Vinson of Nashville, Tenn., Baker (Amy) Burleson of Charlotte, Sonia Dalton of Kannapolis and Donna (Carl) West of Boone. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Sean Sidbury of Taiwan, Ben Sidbury of Annandale, N.J., Katy Burleson, William Burleson, Caroline Burleson and Emily Burleson, all of Charlotte and Ally and Colby Cress of Kannapolis; and a sister, Josephine Pierce of North Wilkesboro. Many Salisburians will remember her for her friendly smile. And many former school children will remember her for helping them arrive safely at school. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends 12-1 p.m. Friday June 28, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home followed by the service with the Rev. Rod Kerr officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Salisbury, 223 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Baptist Children's Home, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burleson family. Online condolences may be made at

Salisbury Police Department's first female officer, Virginia Burleson, died. Virginia Burleson, one of North Carolina's first female police officers passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born Mary Virginia Cox on Dec. 2, 1921 in Wadesboro. She was a daughter of the late Effie Almeda Hancock Cox and James Garfield Cox. She was a 1938 honor graduate of Albemarle High School. On Oct. 9, 1938, she married the late Cecil Clay Burleson. They celebrated 64 happy years together. In 1952 she was hired as a full service police officer by the Salisbury Police Department. She retired after 22 years. She was a Charter Member of the North Carolina Policewoman's Association and a past President. She served on the Board of Directors until 1973. She was also a member of the Retired Peace Officers' Association. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Salisbury and the Dorcas Sunday School Class, the early service Choir, the Gold and Silver Club and Margaret White Circle. She was an accomplished seamstress and made Easter dresses for residents of the Baptist Children's Home for 25 years. She was also known for her beautiful quilts and the English hand smocked children's dresses she made. Mrs. Burleson was also predeceased by four sisters, two brothers and one granddaughter, Jennifer Whitman She is survived by her children, Gary (Annette) Burleson of Salisbury, Patsy (Dale) Schawitsch of Pinehurst and Clay (Jackie) Burleson of Salisbury; and seven grandchildren, Ellen W. (Tom) Sidbury of Annandale, N.J. and Hampstead, Elaine W. (Eric) Wilderson of Pinehurst, Dr. Tina Burleson (Nathan Schepker) of Raleigh, Tiffany (J.R.) Vinson of Nashville, Tenn., Baker (Amy) Burleson of Charlotte, Sonia Dalton of Kannapolis and Donna (Carl) West of Boone. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Sean Sidbury of Taiwan, Ben Sidbury of Annandale, N.J., Katy Burleson, William Burleson, Caroline Burleson and Emily Burleson, all of Charlotte and Ally and Colby Cress of Kannapolis; and a sister, Josephine Pierce of North Wilkesboro. Many Salisburians will remember her for her friendly smile. And many former school children will remember her for helping them arrive safely at school. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends 12-1 p.m. Friday June 28, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home followed by the service with the Rev. Rod Kerr officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Salisbury, 223 N. Fulton St., Salisbury, NC 28144 or the Baptist Children's Home, 204 Idol St., Thomasville, NC 27360. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Burleson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close