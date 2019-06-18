Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Crosby. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Runett Petrea Crosby, 78, died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House after a year of declining health. She was born April 15, 1941, in Iredell County, to the late Crawford (Buck) Petrea (2008) and Maudie Moore Petrea (2011). Virginia was a 1959 graduate of A.L. Brown High School. She retired from Carolinas Medical Center-Main after 27 years of service as a Cytology Lab Assistant. She was a devoted Christian, loved to cook and crochet, and loved the beach. She also ran her online business, Crocheted Creations by Runett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Douglas Crosby (1991) and brother Julian (Butch) Petrea (2012). Survivors include daughters, Sharon Crosby Quinn (Mike) of Mooresvilleand Dena Crosby Roberts of Ridgeland, S.C.; sons, Jeffery Douglas Crosby (Patricia) of Hardeeville, S.C., and Tracy Lee Crosby (Lorrie) of Concord; brother, John (J.D.) Petrea of Concord; sisters, Katheryn Earnhardt (David) and Sandra Petrea, all of Kannapolis; grandchildren, MacKenzie Quinn, Kayla Roberts, Jeffery Douglas Crosby Jr. (Tara), Destiny Johnson, Alecheia Fields (Cobbi), Billy Carroll (Lauren), Jeffrey Dee Crosby, Kristen Sechristand Christopher Pittman; and six great-grandchildren. Services: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Landis First Assembly of God with the Rev. Bill Coughlin and the Rev. Roger Bostic officiating. Interment will be at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home. At other times, the family will meet at the home of her daughter, Sharon Quinn, 1039 Fieldmaster Lane, Mooresville (Enochville area). Memorials: Memorials may be made to Landis First Assembly of God Building Fund, 302 E. Corriher St., Landis, NC 28088 or Tucker Hospice House, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. A special thanks goes to Mike Quinn and Katheryn Earnhardt for helping care for our wonderful Mom. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

