Virginia Dare Rummage Curry, 82, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Novant Rowan Medical Center. Born Feb. 21, 1937 in Iredell County, she was the eldest daughter of the late Joseph and Edna London Rummage. Virginia graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Lowrance Hospital School of Nursing, Mooresville and furthered her education at Dorthea Dix, Raleigh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Curry on Sept. 28, 1975. Virginia is survived by her sons, Donald Scott (Nancy), Marlon Dale (Martha) and Bobby Joe (Susan); and her grandson, Brandon, who was the apple of her eye; sisters, Alice, Jo Carol, Rebecca; and brother, David. Arrangements: The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: Virginia cared for many during her years at the VA Medical Center and her wish is in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the . Heartfelt thanks to Linda Hicks of Hospice, Rebecca Cross and Stacey Cline with Genesis Care Center and Jeffrey Scott, RN. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Curry family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 29, 2019