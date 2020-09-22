1/1
Virginia Dare Peoples Taylor
Mrs. Virginia Dare Peoples Taylor, 90, died Sat., Sept. 19, 2020, at Somerset Court in Mocksville. She was born March 9, 1930, in Davie County. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Cooleemee Presbyterian Church. She was retired from Baker Furniture. Mrs. Taylor loved her family greatly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed cooking for them once a week. Her favorite shopping spot was Hamrick's and she was always quick to seek out a bargain, even if it meant traveling many miles away. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Franklin Taylor; a brother, Bob Hampton; and a grandson, Darren Taylor. Survivors include sons, Ronnie Taylor (Susie), Mike Taylor (Sheila), Jeff Taylor (Amy), and Gary Taylor (Teresa); siblings, Judy Webb who was her greatest caretaker, Geraldine Holshouser and Jimmy Hampton; grandchildren, Tiffany Newberry, Brandi Stephens (Cody), Aimee Crowe (Michael), Jordain Taylor, Corey Taylor, Katie Taylor, Christie Nichols (Chris), Kelsey Carter (Drew), and Colby Taylor; and 14 great-grandchildren. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Legion Memorial Park with Rev. John Groff officiating. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Tues., Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Ste. 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 22, 2020.
