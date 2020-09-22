Mrs. Virginia Dare Peoples Taylor, 90, died Sat., Sept. 19, 2020, at Somerset Court in Mocksville. She was born March 9, 1930, in Davie County. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Cooleemee Presbyterian Church. She was retired from Baker Furniture. Mrs. Taylor loved her family greatly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed cooking for them once a week. Her favorite shopping spot was Hamrick's and she was always quick to seek out a bargain, even if it meant traveling many miles away. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Franklin Taylor; a brother, Bob Hampton; and a grandson, Darren Taylor. Survivors include sons, Ronnie Taylor (Susie), Mike Taylor (Sheila), Jeff Taylor (Amy), and Gary Taylor (Teresa); siblings, Judy Webb who was her greatest caretaker, Geraldine Holshouser and Jimmy Hampton; grandchildren, Tiffany Newberry, Brandi Stephens (Cody), Aimee Crowe (Michael), Jordain Taylor, Corey Taylor, Katie Taylor, Christie Nichols (Chris), Kelsey Carter (Drew), and Colby Taylor; and 14 great-grandchildren. Service: A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Legion Memorial Park with Rev. John Groff officiating. The family invites friends to come by Lambert Funeral Home, Tues., Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for Trellis Supportive Care, 377 Hospital Street, Ste. 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences: www.lambertfuneralhomenc.com
