Virginia “Denny” Dale Starling McIntyre, 72 of China Grove, entered into her Heavenly Home on March 3 rd , 2020. Her funeral will be held at 12:00 PM noon, Saturday, March 7, at Friendship Free Will Baptist Church in Kannapolis with Rev. George Morris officiating. Her body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Her family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home on Friday, March 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Virginia was born January 2, 1948 in Darlington, SC, a daughter of the late Levi and Frances O'Neal Starling. She was the youngest of 15 children and last to join the rest of the Starling family in Heaven. She worked for Cannon Mills in Kannapolis and later moved onto working at Captain's Galley in China Grove. Virginia and Benny “Pete” Starling were joined in holy matrimony on November 3 rd , 1962. Her hobbies include sewing, cooking and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her 14 siblings; Calhoun, Colin, Ray, Levi Jr., William and Wiley Starling, Viola Player, Elmer O'Neal, Shelby Cadell, Elizabeth Boone, Ollie Mae Weatherford, Evelyn Williams, Geneva Brigman, Pearlie O'Neal and grandson, Matthew McIntyre. She is survived by her husband, Benny “Pete” McIntyre, her children; Gerryl McIntyre (Shannon), Sheila Bumgarner (Tony) and Christopher McIntyre (Lori), her grandchildren; Weston Lambert, Derick McIntyre (Alisha), Chelsea Martinez (Steve), Shelby Bumgarner, Haley, Christina and Cassie McIntyre; her great-grandchildren, Kaiden Martinez and Layla McIntyre. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com and memorial donations can be to 301 South Main Street, Suite 105 • Salisbury, NC 28144.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 5, 2020