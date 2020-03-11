Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Dial Treece. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Dial Treece , 92, of Rockwell, went to her heavenly home Monday, March 9, 2020 and passed away at The Meadows Retirement Center in Rockwell, NC. She was born April 14, 1927 in Louisburg, NC to James and Bertie Holmes. Virginia worked a Lauguna Sportswear and Carolina Maid before her retirement. She enjoyed making blankets, sweaters, and caps and was a member of Community Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husbands, Lacy Wilbur Lyons and Leonard Treece; brother, Alvis Holmes; sister, Lucy Holden; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Virginia is survived by two daughters, Joyce (Ernest) Wagner of Salisbury, NC and Emily Jean Brown of Salisbury, NC; son, Lacy "Jr" (Sandra) Lyons Jr. of Woodleaf, NC; brother, Elvis (Judy) Holmes of Thurmont, MD; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Gold Hill Cemetery, Gold Hill, NC, with Rev. Larry Beaver, officiating. Memorials may be made to The Meadows of Rockwell Activity Fund, 612 China Grove Highway, Rockwell, NC 28138. The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows of Rockwell for their tender, loving care for our mother. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Treece family. Online condolences may be made at

Virginia Dial Treece , 92, of Rockwell, went to her heavenly home Monday, March 9, 2020 and passed away at The Meadows Retirement Center in Rockwell, NC. She was born April 14, 1927 in Louisburg, NC to James and Bertie Holmes. Virginia worked a Lauguna Sportswear and Carolina Maid before her retirement. She enjoyed making blankets, sweaters, and caps and was a member of Community Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husbands, Lacy Wilbur Lyons and Leonard Treece; brother, Alvis Holmes; sister, Lucy Holden; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Virginia is survived by two daughters, Joyce (Ernest) Wagner of Salisbury, NC and Emily Jean Brown of Salisbury, NC; son, Lacy "Jr" (Sandra) Lyons Jr. of Woodleaf, NC; brother, Elvis (Judy) Holmes of Thurmont, MD; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Gold Hill Cemetery, Gold Hill, NC, with Rev. Larry Beaver, officiating. Memorials may be made to The Meadows of Rockwell Activity Fund, 612 China Grove Highway, Rockwell, NC 28138. The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows of Rockwell for their tender, loving care for our mother. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Treece family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close