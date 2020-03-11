Virginia Dial Treece , 92, of Rockwell, went to her heavenly home Monday, March 9, 2020 and passed away at The Meadows Retirement Center in Rockwell, NC. She was born April 14, 1927 in Louisburg, NC to James and Bertie Holmes. Virginia worked a Lauguna Sportswear and Carolina Maid before her retirement. She enjoyed making blankets, sweaters, and caps and was a member of Community Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her husbands, Lacy Wilbur Lyons and Leonard Treece; brother, Alvis Holmes; sister, Lucy Holden; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Virginia is survived by two daughters, Joyce (Ernest) Wagner of Salisbury, NC and Emily Jean Brown of Salisbury, NC; son, Lacy "Jr" (Sandra) Lyons Jr. of Woodleaf, NC; brother, Elvis (Judy) Holmes of Thurmont, MD; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Gold Hill Cemetery, Gold Hill, NC, with Rev. Larry Beaver, officiating. Memorials may be made to The Meadows of Rockwell Activity Fund, 612 China Grove Highway, Rockwell, NC 28138. The family would like to thank the staff at The Meadows of Rockwell for their tender, loving care for our mother. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Treece family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 11, 2020