Virginia Lee Rebosky Earlywine, the loving, feisty, stubborn but loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and member of Light of Life Ministries, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Born in Washington, Pa., on Jan. 29, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Rakkar Rebosky and William Rebosky. Virginia worked as a corrections officer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Rebosky and daughter, Bernadette Volk Bonato. She is survived by her husband, Joseph E. Earlywine, Jr.; son, David Volk; daughters, Valeire Bowland (Darrell Bowland) of Cannonsburgh, Pa., and April Zelenka-Gillespie (William Todd Gillespie) of Granite Quarry; stepsons, Joseph E. Earlywine, III and Mathew Earlywine; stepdaughters, Stacy Earlywine of Cleveland and Erin Earlywine of Mooresville; grandchildren, Mark Serreal of Washington State, Amy Bowland of West Virginia, Darrel Bowland, Jr. of Pennsylvania, Zachary Bonato of Pennsylvania, Samantha Gillespie of North Carolina, Ashley Gillespie of North Carolina, Julia Watson of North Carolina, and Dexter Watson, Jr. of North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial Service: 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, at Light of Life Ministries, 1109 Birch St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Earlywine family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 29, 2019