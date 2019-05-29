Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ginny Wilber. View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Graveside service 9:00 AM VA National Cemetery Service 3:30 PM First United Methodist Church of Salisbury Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia “Ginny” Wilber passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 88 at the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice house. She was the daughter of Chester and Cleoris Roberts, one of four children, including, Chester, Jr., Lucy, and Leon. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in Overland Park, KS and St. Luke's School of Nursing in Kansas City, MO. She married George Charles “Jim” Wilber in 1951 and they had a daughter, Chris and son, Terry. Ginny and Jim raised their family in Voorheesville, NY. Ginny worked for many years as a teacher's assistant for children with special needs and in a women's health clinic. As a family, the Wilber's enjoyed traveling and downhill skiing. Upon retirement Ginny and Jim moved to Jefferson, NY and then to Salisbury, NC. They had a wonderful 63 year marriage. Ginny was active in the community as a volunteer at her church, Isenburg Elementary, hospital and hospice. She took her delicious cookies to neighbors, bridge games, church events, and the volunteers at Habitat for Humanity. She is survived by her two children, Pamela Chris Howard (Richard) and Terry Curtis Wilber (Jeanne); her six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lucy R. Walker (James) of Overland Park, KS. She is predeceased by her two brothers, Chester Jr. and Leon “Trammell”. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable donations in her memory to the First United Methodist Church 217 A. Church Street, Salisbury NC 28144; Habitat for Humanity P.O. Box 3356, Salisbury, NC 28145 or the Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. The best legacy for our beloved mother and friend is for all of us to emulate her quiet abiding faith and her constant loving kindness to others. A graveside service will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the VA National Cemetery with a service at 3:30 p.m. the same day at First United Methodist Church of Salisbury. A reception will follow the church service. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wilber family. Online condolences may be made at

