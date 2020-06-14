Virginia McCoy Knight, 89, of Cleveland, NC passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Woodhaven Court Assisted Living in Albemarle. Born in Mecklenburg County on December 6, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Lula Howe McCoy and Guy H. McCoy. Virginia worked as a weaver in the textile industry and was a homemaker as well. She was a member of Cleveland Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis B. Knight, who passed away in 1999; daughter, Priscilla Robbins; sons, Johnny and Arnold Knight; brothers, Tommy and Johnny McCoy; grandson, Robert “Bobby” Buchanan. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Charles Knight of Cleveland and Darrell W. Helms of Charlotte; daughter, Peggy Buchanan of Cleveland; sisters, Guynelle Mullis of Pageland, SC, Bobbi Cannon of Mooresville; grandchildren, Jason Buchanan, Robert Buchanan, Steven Buchanan, Michelle Robbins, Kevin Robbins, Melissa Knight, John Knight, Darrell Helms, Jimmy Helms and Johnny Helms; great grandchildren, Memphis Bost, Rylee Grace Robbins, Kiya Virginia Robbins, and Josie Blair Robbins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cleveland Baptist Church. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Knight family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.