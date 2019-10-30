Virginia Carol Clark Schneider, 84, of Salisbury, NC, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Novant Hospice House, Salisbury. She was born on June 4, 1935 in Greenwich, Connecticut to Freeman Thomas and Helen Trefny Clark. She was a graduate of the Sacred Heart Academy, Greenwich, Connecticut. She was known for her sweet spirit, her unique smile and her sense of humor. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Freeman Thomas Clark Jr. of Burnsville, NC. Virginia leaves precious and loving memories to her daughters, Gail (Bill) Childs of Gainesville, FL, Lori (Bill) Swift of Huntersville, NC and the Reverend Dr. Jill (Wayne) Smith of Salisbury, NC, eight grandchildren, Arden Mitchell, Clark Mitchell, Payton Mitchell, Adam Swift, Billy Swift, Steven Swift, Jamie Mason Smith and Bryan Smith, in addition to seven great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salisbury, NC. The family will greet people in the church narthex one hour before the service. Should you want to honor Virginia, please contribute memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic School ‘Be an Angel Fund,' 385 Lumen Christi Lane, Salisbury, NC, 28147. Phone 704-633-2841. The family is being served by National Cremation Services, Charlotte, NC.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 30, 2019