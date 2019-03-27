Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Wade Teague "Jenny" Pickler. View Sign

Virginia “Jenny” Wade Teague Pickler passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury NC surrounded by loving family. Jenny was born March 3, 1925 in Orange County, NC to the late John Angier and Gertrude Stephenson Teague. Jenny attended Rowan County Schools and worked as a caregiver for many years. Jenny is survived by her 3 daughters Melva Misenheimer Kimmer (Hurley), Sue Misenheimer Carter, Billie Misenheimer Watson-Beaver (Dean), and by her 2 sons Terry Misenheimer (Kim), Berry Isenhour (Cindy). Jenny was preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings. Sisters, Mary T. Waller, Daisy T. Monroe, Nona T. Poole, and Brothers, John A. Teague Jr, James Teague, Hugh Teague, Bill Teague, Bobby Teague. Jenny worked hard over the years, in all aspects of the food service industry, serving, managing, and owning, in order to provide for her family. She was a loving mother of 5, Grandmother to 11, Great-Grandmother to 15, and caregiver to many. Jenny loved spending time with her family, singing, dancing, reading, playing bingo, and visiting Las Vegas whenever possible. After her vision failed, she enjoyed her VIP fishing trips to the Outer Banks with the Rowan County Ramblers. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Powles Staton Funeral Home from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel in Rockwell, NC with Pastor Steve Holshouser and Mike Shinn officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Pickler family. Online condolences may be made at

