Mrs. Vivian Bostian Dickinson, age 85 of China Grove, peacefully passed away in the early hours of Monday, May 4, 2020 at the NOVANT-Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House is Salisbury. Vivian was born July 1, 1934 in Rowan County and was the daughter of the late Lee A. and Elsie Mae Lipe Bostian. She spent her career in nursing, retiring after years of caring service with Rowan County Health Deptartment. Vivian was a longtime member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in China Grove where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed playing the piano, spending time outdoors, gardening, bird watching, hiking and kayaking. Vivian also had a creative side, showing it through her painting and drawing. She had a tremendous love for her family and enjoyed spending her time with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Jerry D. Bostian, her children, Bobby Dickinson (Hope), Mary D. Gillespie and Karen Edgar (Chris). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Chase (Kacy) and Cody Edgar, Jennifer and Anna Gillespie, and Heather Dickinson and Amber Wellmon (Justin), along with great-grandchildren, Ezra and Atlas Edgar. Visitation: Due to the restrictions set upon us during the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no visitation at this time. Service: Graveside service for Vivian will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00pm at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Jody Seymour. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Dickinson.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 5, 2020.