Wade Hamilton Clawson died on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. He was born in Cabarrus County to Herbert Christian Clawson and Daisy Ervin Clawson in 1923. Wade was the much-loved younger brother of Sadie, Blanch, Grace, Alice and Herbert, who all predeceased him. He grew up in China Grove, served in the United States Army in World War II, and graduated from Catawba College. Wade married his life's love, Virginia Ashcraft, of Monroe, on New Year's Day in 1944. Virginia died in 2015. His generous spirit and humor will be remembered by his friends, and most of all, by his niece and nephews and their families. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Clawson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 10, 2019