Wade “Randy” Sutherland Jr. died unexpectedly on June 30, 2020 at the age of 58. Randy is survived by his mother Janet Sue Sutherland, his wife Kim Hamel Sutherland, his children Amber Bishop (Jamie) and Ashley Baker (Dale); sisters Wanda Broadway (Mark) and Angie Hodge (Brian), and his brother Kenny Sutherland. He also has a grand daughter who was his pride and joy, Monroe Bishop. Randy loved his nieces and nephews. Randy is preceded in death by his father Wade Sutherland Sr. He was born on October 19, 1961 in Cabarrus County. He was a successful entrepreneur. Randy was a bee keeper and made his own honey. He and his wife enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time together especially with their only grandchild. Randy took great pride in caring for his family and others. Arrangements: A celebration of life officiated by Rev Bobby Sutherland will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis on Monday July 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a graveside immediately following at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Please dress casual in Randy's honor. Memorials: Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Judes in Randy's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
