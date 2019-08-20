Walter “Gene” Eugene Hill, 76, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Born in Rowan County on Jan. 23, 1943, he was the son of the late Margie Brown and John Walter Hill. Walter was an employee at Cartex Mills in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Hill; a son, Terry Hill; brother, Larry Hill; niece, Stacy Hill; and great-niece, Courtney Leigh Trexler. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister-in-law, Kathy Hill of Salisbury; niece, Christine Trexler (Chris) of Salisbury; great-nieces, Kirstyn (Kayla) Hill of Salisbury and Victoria (Tori) Hill of Lexington; and great-great-nephew, Zae´ Dyn Scott of Salisbury. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Chapel in the Pines, Rowan Memorial Park, 4125 Franklin Comm Center Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. A service will follow at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Donnie Hill officiating. Memorials: Memorials can be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019