Walter Glenn Cook, Sr., 89, of Rockwell, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born May 27, 1930 in Cabarrus County, NC to Walter Thurman Cook and Myrtle Russell Cook. Walter attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church. In addition to his parents, Walter was preceded in death by his wife, Oveda Cook; brother, Bruce Cook, and sisters, Margie Eudy and Lucy Trail. Walter is survived by his son, Walter Glenn (Jennifer) Cook Jr.; daughter, Vickie (Wendle) Miller; two step-sons, Donny Kemp and Barry Kemp; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Mr. Cook is pending. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Cook family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 6, 2019
