Rev. Walter Kirk Jr. 92, of Salisbury, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born June 20, 1927 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Walter Kirk Sr. and Ethel Troutman Kirk. He was raised in Washington, D.C. where his family moved during the depression. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the last days of World War II. At 22, Walter received Christ as his personal Savior and soon afterward, he surrendered his life to the Christian ministry. He served the Lord over 50 years in the Pastorate and as an Evangelist. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Virginia Wood Kirk; three children, Donna Anne Kirk Coates (Rev. Dennis Coates) of Ottawa, Ohio, Daniel Paul Kirk (Cande) of Rock Hill, S.C. and Jenney Lynn Kirk Anderson of Lancaster, Pa. He is further survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His life verse from the Bible was I Corinthians 15:58, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know, that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Summersett Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Walt Coles and Rev. Chris Stadler officiating. Burial will be held at City Memorial Park with military honors. Memorials: Memorial donations may be made to Baptist Home Missions, P.O. Box 277, Nagshead, NC 27959. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Kirk family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 28, 2019